Moultrie County adds 4 new COVID-19 cases

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Monday confirmed four new cases of coronavirus.
The individuals range in age from their 40s to 60s and are recovering at home. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.
To date, 1,537 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 33 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 27 are no longer in isolation.
The health department continues to ask everyone to self monitor for symptoms, maintain a physical distance of six feet from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and wash hands routinely.
