Moultrie County adds 6 new COVID-19 cases

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Monday reported six new cases of coronavirus cases being diagnosed over the weekend.

The individuals were identified as ranging in age from their teens to their 80s and all are recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.

To date, 1,803 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 50 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 32 are no longer in isolation.

The health department continues to ask everyone to self monitor for symptoms, maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and wash hands routinely.

