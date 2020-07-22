Moultrie County adds another COVID-19 case

SULLIVAN — A woman in her 70s is the latest Moultrie County resident to test positive for coronavirus, bring the total cases to 37.
The Moultrie County Health Department said the woman is recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.
To date, 1,610 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 37 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 27 are no longer in isolation.
The health department continues to ask everyone to self monitor for symptoms, maintain a physical distance of six feet from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and wash hands routinely.
___________________________________________________________
