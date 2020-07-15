You are the owner of this article.
Moultrie County adds another new COVID-19 case
Moultrie County adds another new COVID-19 case

Coronavirus
SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Wednesday confirmed another case of coronavirus.

The individuals is in his 30s and recovering at home. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.

To date, 1,375 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 28 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 21 are no longer in isolation.

The health department continues to ask everyone to maintain a physical distance of six feet from others; wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible; wash hands routinely.

