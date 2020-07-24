You are the owner of this article.
Moultrie County adds three new COVID-19 cases
SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Friday reported three new cases of coronavirus.

The individuals were identified as ranging in age from their teens to their 30s and all are recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.

To date, 1,715 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 44 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 28 are no longer in isolation.

The health department continues to ask everyone to self monitor for symptoms, maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and wash hands routinely.

