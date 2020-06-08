Moultrie County announces 13th case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SULLIVAN - The health department has confirmed the 13th case of COVID-19 in Moultrie County.

The patient is a male in his 50s and is recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are contacting all close contacts. To date, 496 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 13 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.

As public organizations and businesses reopen, it is important that everyone continues to use precautions to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 infection.

To help contain the spread of COVID-19, the MCHD recommends that individuals:

Wash their hands routinely

Bypass nonessential trips into the public

Keep children at home

Maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others

Wear a mask in public when physical distancing is not possible

Symptoms associated with COVID-19 include fever, fatigue, a dry cough, chills, body aches, headache, sore throat and loss of smell or taste. Individuals should immediately seek medical attention if they experience difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, confusion, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, or a bluish color in the lips or face. If an individual is ill with symptoms associated with coronavirus and needs medical or emergency care, they should notify their physician or emergency medical service providers of their symptoms prior to arrival.

