Moultrie County announces 14th case of COVID-19

SULLIVAN – The Moultrie County Health Department has confirmed the 14th case of the novel coronavirus-2019 (COVID-19) in Moultrie County.
The patient is a female in her 40s and is recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are contacting all close contacts. To date, 530 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 14 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19.
As public organizations and businesses reopen, it is important that everyone continues to use precautions to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 infection.
To help contain the spread of COVID-19, the Moultrie County Health Department recommends that individuals:
Wash their hands routinely
Bypass nonessential trips into the public
Keep children at home
Maintain a physical distance of six feet from others
Wear a mask in public when physical distancing is not possible.
Symptoms associated with COVID-19 include fever, fatigue, a dry cough, chills, body aches, headache, sore throat and loss of smell or taste. Individuals should immediately seek medical attention if they experience difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, confusion, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, or a bluish color in the lips or face. If an individual is ill with symptoms associated with coronavirus and needs medical or emergency care, they should notify their physician or emergency medical service providers of their symptoms prior to arrival.
