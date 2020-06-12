Moultrie County announces 14th case of COVID-19

Symptoms associated with COVID-19 include fever, fatigue, a dry cough, chills, body aches, headache, sore throat and loss of smell or taste. Individuals should immediately seek medical attention if they experience difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, confusion, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, or a bluish color in the lips or face. If an individual is ill with symptoms associated with coronavirus and needs medical or emergency care, they should notify their physician or emergency medical service providers of their symptoms prior to arrival.