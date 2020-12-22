Moultrie County announces one new death from COVID-19

SULLIVAN — The
Moultrie County Health Department reported another coronavirus-related death of a resident, a female in her 90s.
The county has had 1,165 residents test positive for
COVID-19, which includes 14 deaths.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Earlier Tuesday,
the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,239 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 116 additional deaths. Currently, the state is reporting a total of 911,308 cases, including 15,414 deaths, in 102 counties since the pandemic began. PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs spread joy to senior residents in Decatur
1 PawPrint Visit 5 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 1 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 2 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 3 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 4 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 6 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 7 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 8 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 9 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 10 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 11 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 12 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
PawPrint Visit 13 05.19.20.JPG
PawPrint Ministries comfort dogs visited at Villa Clara Post Acute in Decatur and Cancer Care Specialists of Central Illinois. The group sang songs to the residents and held up signs of encouragement.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!