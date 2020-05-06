Moultrie County confirms 2 new coronavirus cases
SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department announced on Wednesday that two additional county residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The confirmed cases were a man and woman, both in their 70s, who are hospitalized. It said they were the sixth and seventh cases of the coronavirus disease in the county since the outbreak.

County health officials are working to contact and verify those with whom the infected people have had close contact.

A total of 116 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 107 tests were negative and two are still pending, the department said in a statement. 

