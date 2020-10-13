Moultrie County dealing with outbreak situations at 2 facilities

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County is dealing with two COVID-19 outbreak situations, health officials announced Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health defines it as being outbreak at a long term care facility when there are two or more positive COVID-19 cases among staff or residents.
The local health department announced Tuesday there are three cases a residential facility and those individuals are in isolation. Another outbreak at Petersen Healthcare's Mason Point involves three more patients. Two are hospitalized and one is isolated at the facility.
Both facilities have contacted families, residents and staff while working with the local and state health officials.
The six individuals are among 23 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Moultrie County health officials for the week ending Oct. 9. The residents range in age from 4 to their 80s.
To date, 259 county residents have tested positive for the virus.
