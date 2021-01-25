Moultrie County gets additional COVID-19 vaccines, scheduling appointments

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County health officials say Phase 1B vaccine appointments are currently being scheduled.
The Moultrie County Health Department on Monday said additional COVID-19 vaccines have been made available and appointments can be made by calling (217) 728-4114.
Appointments are open for county residents aged 65 years and older and critical infrastructure personnel, the department said.
“We greatly appreciate the patience of our residents as we work to remain compliant with the IDPH guidance and make this vaccine available for those who qualify in our county,” said Administrator Angela Hogan in a statement. “We are hopeful that our COVID-19 vaccines remain in steady supply. The MCHD will continue to open and schedule clinics as long as vaccines are available.
At the time that vaccinations take place, individuals will need to wear a mask and comply with social distancing. Proof of residency and age or Phase 1B employment status in Moultrie County will also be required.
PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic
The Macon County Health Department's Drive-Through COVID-19 Moderna Vaccination Clinic on Friday on the Farm Progress Show Progress City property. The COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic is for Phase 1a and 1b individuals.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
