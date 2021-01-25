Moultrie County gets additional COVID-19 vaccines, scheduling appointments

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County health officials say Phase 1B vaccine appointments are currently being scheduled.

The Moultrie County Health Department on Monday said additional COVID-19 vaccines have been made available and appointments can be made by calling (217) 728-4114.

Appointments are open for county residents aged 65 years and older and critical infrastructure personnel, the department said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We greatly appreciate the patience of our residents as we work to remain compliant with the IDPH guidance and make this vaccine available for those who qualify in our county,” said Administrator Angela Hogan in a statement. “We are hopeful that our COVID-19 vaccines remain in steady supply. The MCHD will continue to open and schedule clinics as long as vaccines are available.

At the time that vaccinations take place, individuals will need to wear a mask and comply with social distancing. Proof of residency and age or Phase 1B employment status in Moultrie County will also be required.

PHOTOS from the Progress City COVID-19 vaccine drive-through clinic

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.