Moultrie County placed on heightened virus warning level; Decatur Public School staffer tests positive

SULLIVAN — An increase in COVID-19 cases earned Moultrie County a heightened warning level for the disease on Friday, the same day Decatur Public School officials announced a staff member has tested positive for the virus.

The Illinois Department of Public Health raised the county to orange level, meaning there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 activity.

The finding is based on key identifiers during the week of Aug. 2-8, which is before the county reported 27 positive cases on Wednesday. Of that Wednesday total, 20 individuals were connected with the Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Sullivan. The individuals include one staff member and 19 residents of the facility. They range in age from 20 to 80 years old.

On Friday, Moultrie County Health Department reported eight new cases, bringing the county total to 107.

“We strongly encourage everyone to follow the three basic Ws (watch physical distance, wear a mask and wash hands routinely) and to take every precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Angela Hogan, the county’s health department administrator. “We are susceptible to this virus. The best way to protect all of those we love is to wear mask in public places or when you are around anyone who does not live with you.”