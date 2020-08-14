Moultrie County placed on heightened virus warning level; Decatur Public School staffer tests positive

SULLIVAN — An increase in COVID-19 cases earned Moultrie County a heightened warning level for the disease on Friday, the same day Decatur Public School officials announced a staff member has tested positive for the virus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health raised the county to orange level, meaning there are warning signs of increased COVID-19 activity.
The finding is based on key identifiers during the week of Aug. 2-8, which is before the county reported 27 positive cases on Wednesday. Of that Wednesday total, 20 individuals were connected with the Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Sullivan. The individuals include one staff member and 19 residents of the facility. They range in age from 20 to 80 years old.
On Friday, Moultrie County Health Department reported eight new cases, bringing the county total to 107.
“We strongly encourage everyone to follow the three basic Ws (watch physical distance, wear a mask and wash hands routinely) and to take every precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Angela Hogan, the county’s health department administrator. “We are susceptible to this virus. The best way to protect all of those we love is to wear mask in public places or when you are around anyone who does not live with you.”
Moultrie County is one of 14 counties on the heightened warning list. While no other area county is on the list this week, Sangamon, Champaign and Coles counties have been on it in the past.
The warning level designation means those counties have surpassed a threshold for at least two coronavirus indicators, such as the number of deaths, weekly hospital admissions for people with COVID-19-like illness and availability of intensive care beds.
Statewide, officials reported 2,264 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Friday and 25 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. Those figures push the known case count statewide to 202,691, and the number of people with COVID-19 who have died since the pandemic began to 7,721.
In Macon County, health officials reported 19 new cases. That brings the county total to 726, which includes the Decatur Public School staffer.
“We have been in contact with the Macon County Health Department and are following their guidance as they manage contact tracing,” school district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said in a prepared statement. “In an abundance of caution, DPS sent employees at one school building home for the day on Thursday while the building was deep-cleaned. Those employees have the option to work from home or return to the building today (Friday, August 14), and will resume normal work location expectations on Monday.”
Swarthout would not identify the school or department for which the employee worked.
The district is set to start the school year on Monday, with remote only instruction for at least the first quarter. Teachers and staff have been taking part in Remote Learning Planning Days this week to assure they are ready for students to begin virtual learning.
Earlier in the week, the Warrensburg-Latham School District joined a growing list of schools that will be offering remote learning only after members of its staff tested positive for coronavirus. Other area schools that have made the switch include Mattoon and Charleston.
Superintendent Cheryl Warner in a video post Wednesday said the district over the weekend was notified that some "essential employees were placed on mandatory quarantine due to contact with positive COVID cases."
Two positive COVID cases also entered district facilities last week during new student registration, she said. No district employees have tested positive, Warner said.
Surveyed by the Herald & Review on Thursday and Friday, the remaining public and private schools serving Macon County said they are moving ahead with in-person instruction. Most of the schools also are offering a remote option for those students with concerns about attending classes in a school building.
The Maroa-Forsyth school board met in special session on Friday morning and finalized plans for in-person instruction to start the year. Classrooms will be open Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday is designated for cleaning classrooms and common areas. Classes will resume on Thursday and Friday with additional cleaning on Saturday. Kindergarten will be split into morning and afternoon classes.
