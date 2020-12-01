Moultrie County reaches 11 COVID-related deaths, officials report

SULLIVAN — Moultrie County health officials on Tuesday reported a male resident in his 80s has passed away from COVID-19.

"We send our deepest sympathies to his friends and family,” said Angela Hogan, Moultrie County Health Department administrator, in a statement. “We ask for understanding and the privacy of his loved ones as they mourn."

As of Tuesday, 11 county residents have died from to a COVID-related illness and 909 have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began, according to the health department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 12,542 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 125 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 738,846 cases, including 12,403 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 116,081 specimens for a total 10,614,079. As of Monday night, 5,835 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,195 patients were in the ICU and 721 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

