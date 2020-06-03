Moultrie County reports 12th resident tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SULLIVAN — A man in his 40s is the 12th confirmed case of coronavirus in Moultrie County, the health department announced Wednesday.

A release from the Moultrie County Health Department said the patient is recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are contacting all close contacts.

To date, 429 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19.

In the release, the health department reminded people to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus, especially as more public organizations and businesses reopen.

These precautions include washing hands routinely, avoiding nonessential trips that include contact with the public, keeping children at home, maintaining a physical distance of six feet from others and wearing a mask in public when physical distancing is not possible.

