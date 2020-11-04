Moultrie County reports 7th COVID-related death

SULLIVAN — Health officials say another Moultrie County resident with COVID-19 has passed away.
The Moultrie County Health Department reported that the resident, a female in her 80s, brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to seven.
"As we send our deepest condolences to her friends and family, we also ask for their privacy during this difficult time,” said Angela Hogan, administrator for the Moultrie County Health Department, in a statement. “The MCHD will release no additional information."
Department officials say 538 county residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. Residents are urged to help limit the spread of the virus by keeping a social distance of six feet from others, wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and staying home if ill.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged residents on Wednesday to stay focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s one-day COVID-19 case positivity rate hit 10.5 percent– its highest rate since May 22 – and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported its second highest one-day total of new confirmed cases with 7,538.
“I know there's a lot of focus on other current events right now, but I do want to remind everyone that Illinois, and the nation, especially the states making news right now for their role in the presidential election, are in the middle of a public health crisis. And we cannot forget to take the necessary precautions to beat this pandemic down,” Pritzker said during his daily press briefing on Wednesday.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 once again pushed past second-wave highs as the rolling seven-day average test positivity rate in all 11 of the state’s mitigation regions exceeded 10 percent.
The state also reported another 55 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death toll since the pandemic began to 9,933 among 437,556 confirmed cases out of 8 million test results reported.
