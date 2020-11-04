Moultrie County reports 7th COVID-related death

SULLIVAN — Health officials say another Moultrie County resident with COVID-19 has passed away.

The Moultrie County Health Department reported that the resident, a female in her 80s, brings the county total number of COVID-related deaths to seven.

"As we send our deepest condolences to her friends and family, we also ask for their privacy during this difficult time,” said Angela Hogan, administrator for the Moultrie County Health Department, in a statement. “The MCHD will release no additional information."

Department officials say 538 county residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the pandemic began. Residents are urged to help limit the spread of the virus by keeping a social distance of six feet from others, wearing a mask in public, washing hands frequently and staying home if ill.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged residents on Wednesday to stay focused on slowing the spread of COVID-19 as the state’s one-day COVID-19 case positivity rate hit 10.5 percent– its highest rate since May 22 – and the Illinois Department of Public Health reported its second highest one-day total of new confirmed cases with 7,538.