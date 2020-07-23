Moultrie County reports four COVID-19 cases

Return to homepage ×
SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department announced Thursday that four additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The residents, ranging in age from their 30s to 80s, are recovering in isolation.
To date, 1,681 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 41 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 28 are no longer in isolation.
The health department continues to ask everyone to self monitor for symptoms, maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and wash hands routinely.
