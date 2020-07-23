You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Moultrie County reports four COVID-19 cases
0 comments
alert

Moultrie County reports four COVID-19 cases

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus
Provided photo

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department announced Thursday that four additional residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The residents, ranging in age from their 30s to 80s, are recovering in isolation. 

To date, 1,681 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 41 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 28 are no longer in isolation.

The health department continues to ask everyone to self monitor for symptoms, maintain a physical distance of 6 feet from others, wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and wash hands routinely.

___________________________________________________________y

These are the baseball players sitting out the 2020 MLB season

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News