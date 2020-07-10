You are the owner of this article.
Moultrie County reports four new cases of COVID-19
SULLIVAN – The Moultrie County Health Department on Friday confirmed four more cases of COVID-19.

The individuals range in age from their 20’s to their 70’s. They are recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.

To date, 1,299 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 24 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 18 are no longer in isolation.

