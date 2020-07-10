Moultrie County reports four new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN – The Moultrie County Health Department on Friday confirmed four more cases of COVID-19.

The individuals range in age from their 20’s to their 70’s. They are recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are notifying all close contacts.

To date, 1,299 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 24 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 18 are no longer in isolation.

