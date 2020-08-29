Moultrie County resident among latest COVID-19 deaths; Macon County adds 11 cases

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County man in his 70s is the latest death of an area resident linked to COVID-19, officials said.
It was one of 11 deaths announced by state officials Saturday, along with 1,880 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease.
“Today is a solemn day in Illinois as we’ve now lost 8,000 lives to COVID-19,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. “As we mourn the family, friends and neighbors who have been taken too soon, let’s do our part to prevent more senseless tragedy. Wear a mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. Every action counts.”
To date, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 231,363 cases, including 8,008 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 48,784 specimens for a total of 3,973,089. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 22-28 is 4%.
Macon County officials reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing its total to 926 since the pandemic began in March. Twenty-seven Macon County residents have died.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can do so from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot. The nasal swab testing is being conducted by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Beginning Sept. 1, a local coalition will begin offering free testing from 8 a.m. until noon, Monday through Friday, at the same location. Officials said the testing could be expanded to include afternoon hours if demand warrants.
The testing is being made possible by Crossing Healthcare, Decatur Memorial Hospital, the city of Decatur and Macon County Health Department.
Crossing Healthcare will perform the testing. No appointments are required. Tests will be performed with nasal swabs. Individuals can be tested whether or not they have symptoms. They should wear a mask when they drive up. Insurance information will be collected. For more information, call (217) 877-9117.
