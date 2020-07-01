Moultrie County teen tests positive for coronavirus

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — A female in her teens is the latest person to be confirmed with the coronavirus in Moultrie County, health officials said.

The teen is recovering in isolation and efforts are being taken to notify all close contacts, according to a release from the Moultrie County Health Department.

To date, the county has reported 18 positive cases, with 16 of those having been released from isolation. A total of 1,170 county residents have been tested for COVID-19.

Health officials continue to urges people to continue to take precautions, including the wearing of face coverings and maintaining social distancing, to prevent the spread of the virus.

