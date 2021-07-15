Mount Zion home invader threatens to rape woman, kill daughter: police

MOUNT ZION — A stranger and registered sex offender who invaded a pregnant Mount Zion woman’s apartment threatened to rape her and throw her 6-year-old daughter into a woodchipper, police said.

Mount Zion police said the 31-year-old Springfield man also struck a responding officer in the face with his elbow and the man had to be shot with a stun gun before he was overpowered and arrested.

A sworn affidavit said the invasion happened at 6:42 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Woodland Drive while the 28-year-old woman was asleep in bed with her daughter. She is quoted as telling police she heard a pounding on the front door and assumed it was her husband, opening the door to be confronted by the man who was upset and yelling that her husband was cheating on her with the man’s girlfriend.

“(He) stated he is a police officer and was holding the lid to a charcoal grill in his hand and threatened to hit her with it,” said the affidavit, signed by Detective Corey Janes. “(She) advised him that she is currently pregnant and asked him not to harm her. He forced the door all the way open and followed her to the bedroom as she ran to get the phone to call 911 and protect her daughter from harm.”

The affidavit said the terrified woman retreated to the kitchen where she was able to stay on the line with 911 dispatchers until police came to her rescue. “She advised (the home invader) stated he would rape her and throw her her daughter into a wood chipper,” the affidavit added.

Police arrived to the sound of screaming and immediately ordered the man to back away from the woman. The man is then accused of elbowing an officer in the face as an attempt was made to handcuff him before he was shot with the stun gun and finally subdued.

The man was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of home invasion, aggravated assault, aggravated battery to a peace officer and resisting and obstructing police. A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed the man remained in custody with bail set at $250,000, meaning he must post a bond of $25,000 to be released.

A further check of the State Police Sex Offender Registry shows he was previously convicted in LaSalle County of the indecent solicitation of a 14-year-old child over the Internet when he was aged 24. He has also twice been convicted of violating the Sex Offender Registry rules.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

