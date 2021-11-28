Mount Zion man arrested attacking wife, police report

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion man who would not let his estranged wife go when she came to pick up their kids after a visit — and then attacked her — has been arrested, police report.

The 34-year-old man was taken into custody the afternoon of Nov. 21 after his wife, aged 33, had gone to the Mount Zion Police Department that morning to make a complaint.

A sworn affidavit quoted her as telling police her husband became angry when she told him she did not want to talk about their relationship. She said she was blocked from leaving a house on Oakcrest Court as her three children waited outside in the front yard.

“She advised (he) pushed her down in the living room onto the couch and held her down with his hand on her neck,” the affidavit said. “She stated she told him to let go of her neck due to her recent surgery on Nov. 3 and he responded ‘(expletive) your neck’, and pushed down harder.”

The woman said she was also dragged across the carpet and sustained various injuries before she was able to break free and “get her face in view through the front door where her children could see her.”

The man was booked on preliminary charges of domestic battery and unlawful restraint. He’s free from the Macon County Jail after posting a $1,500 bond on bail of $15,000. His bail conditions forbid contact with his wife or her home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

