Mount Zion man denies terrorizing his family

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion man is accused of hurling a brick through the window of a bedroom where his mother’s 2-month-old baby was sleeping, and using a campaign of threats and criminal damage to terrorize his family.

Chauncey A. Wulf, 22, appeared Wednesday in Macon County Circuit Court and entered not guilty pleas to charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal damage. He waived a preliminary hearing to test the evidence against him and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Nov. 1.

Sworn affidavits from the Mount Zion Police Department said the brick attack on the night of Sept. 7 in the 400 block of West Roberts Drive left Wulf’s 40-year-old mother with cuts to her face and hand from flying glass. Her baby, asleep nearby in a bassinet, was unhurt.

“(The mother) advised Chauncey has been threatening her all day telling her he was going to shoot her and for her to say goodbye to her husband,” the affidavits said.

They also quote the mother’s husband as telling police he had looked out the shattered window after the brick attack and seen Wulf, who uses a wheelchair, fleeing from their home. The mother is quoted as telling police that Wulf lives nearby with his 69-year-old grandmother and she also said the brick, wrapped in a distinctive “crochet knit material”, had been taken from the grandmother’s home.

Sgt. Matt Travis, who signed one of the affidavits, said officers followed tracks left by the wheelchair to where they discovered and arrested Wulf on the front porch.

Officer Gaige Floyd, who signed the other affidavit, said a check of the house found it had been trashed. Several televisions lay broken on the floor and the entire contents of the fridge had been removed and strewn about as well as shelving destroyed.

“And a pillow on his grandmother’s bed had been stabbed with a knife through a hand-written note and covered with a red substance,” said Floyd.

“There was also another knife that had been stuck into the mattress of his grandmother’s bed.” Floyd said the note pinned by the knife used foul language to threaten the grandmother and the message ended with the words “YOUR turn.” Police listed no motive for Wulf’s behavior.

A check of Macon County Jail records Thursday showed that Wulf remained in custody with bail set at $31,000, requiring him to post a bond of $3,100 to be released. He also has another pending case accusing him of illegal possession of ammunition and possession of drug paraphernalia, which he denies.