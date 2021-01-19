Mount Zion may experience low water pressure, discoloration during fire hydrant flushing

MOUNT ZION — Officials say lower-than-normal water pressure and discoloration may be a side effect fire hydrant flushing.

Starting Wednesday, the village of Mt. Zion Public Works will be flushing and exercising fire hydrants between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. and the work is expected to be complete on Friday.

"This is a vital process to insure the hydrants are in good working order for when they are needed most," read a statement from the public works office. "This will also remove any accumulated sediment that is built up in the pipes and help insure the cleanest water possible."

In the meantime, residents may experience "lower than normal water pressure and a short period of water discoloration during flushing and shortly thereafter," the statement read.

The discolored water is still safe to drink, but village officials advise that residents avoid using the water to wash clothes, especially white fabrics. Any questions can be directed to Village Hall at (217) 864-5424.

