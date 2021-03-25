Mount Zion police report spree of catalytic converter thefts

MOUNT ZION — Police say there's been a recent spree of catalytic converter thefts in Mount Zion and surrounding areas.

The stolen items are part of a vehicle's exhaust system usually located between the engine manifold and exhaust, which can cost hundreds of dollars to replace, police said in a Wednesday Facebook post.

Mount Zion police said thieves tend to target catalytic converters because they contain valuable metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. They've been stolen mostly during nighttime hours, according to the post.

Residents with information on the thefts are encouraged to contact the Mount Zion Police Department at (217) 864-4012.

