 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mount Zion police report spree of catalytic converter thefts
0 comments
top story

Mount Zion police report spree of catalytic converter thefts

{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT ZION — Police say there's been a recent spree of catalytic converter thefts in Mount Zion and surrounding areas. 

The stolen items are part of a vehicle's exhaust system usually located between the engine manifold and exhaust, which can cost hundreds of dollars to replace, police said in a Wednesday Facebook post

Mount Zion police said thieves tend to target catalytic converters because they contain valuable metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. They've been stolen mostly during nighttime hours, according to the post.  

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Residents with information on the thefts are encouraged to contact the Mount Zion Police Department at (217) 864-4012.

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US cyber experts worked to safeguard election

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Millikin sets events for Civic Discourse Week April 12-15
Education

Millikin sets events for Civic Discourse Week April 12-15

  • Updated

The theme is "Identity with Intention," featuring interactive discussions and activities focused on particular topics, including the LGBTQ+ community, underrepresented and marginalized identities, diversity, inclusion and equity matters, and raising awareness on combating all sexual violence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News