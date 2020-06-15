Mount Zion resident dies in Decatur motorcycle crash
Mount Zion resident dies in Decatur motorcycle crash

DECATUR — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Decatur.

Decatur police in a statement said they responded to North Woodford and East Grand streets at about 9:30 p.m.

A 46-year-old Mount Zion man who was driving a motorcycle had collided with a car driven by a 30-year-old Decatur man, police said in the statement released early Monday. 

“The man operating the motorcycle was not wearing a helmet and was found to be unresponsive at the scene,” the statement said. 

He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he died due to injuries from the crash. The preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was east on Grand and the car was north on Woodford, the statement said.

Police have not released the man's identity. 

The corner was closed for about four hours as the scene was investigated. The crash is being investigated by the Fatal Accident Investigation Team.

