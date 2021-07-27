Mount Zion restaurant Las Margaritas temporarily closed

MOUNT ZION — Las Margaritas Mexican Restaurant, located at 1475 E. Village Parkway in Mount Zion, has been temporarily closed due to equipment problems, the restaurant's owner said.

A Macon County Health Department yellow closure notice was affixed to the front door of the business above a handmade sign citing a hot water heater issue as the reason for the closure and plans to open soon.

According to co-owner Arturo Reyes, the hot water heater was not working on Tuesday. Therefore, the restaurant would be closed until the owners would be able to provide hot water to the establishment. A repair company was at the restaurant throughout the day. Reyes is hopeful the restaurant will reopen Wednesday.

An official report on the closing was not available from the health department Tuesday evening.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.