Mount Zion Road Taco Bell employee tests positive for COVID

DECATUR — An employee of a Decatur Taco Bell has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

A company spokesperson in an email said the 1991 Mount Zion Road restaurant was closed Thursday after they were notified. Employees who are "directly exposed to or diagnosed with a confirmed case of COVID-19" will be required to self-quarantine, the official said.

It is unclear when the restaurant will reopen.

Macon County Health Department officials were not immediately available to discuss protocols for restaurants with employees who test positive for COVID-19. According to state guidance, "any employee who has had close contact with a co-worker or any other person who is diagnosed with COVID-19 is required to quarantine for 14 days after the last or most recent contact with the infectious individual and should be encouraged to seek a COVID-19 test at a state or local government testing center, healthcare center or other testing locations."

The guidance also outlines cleaning protocols which include waiting 24 hours before disinfecting and disinfect all areas used by the employee who tested positive for COVID-19, among several other measures.