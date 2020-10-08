Mount Zion student tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT ZION — A student recently at Mount Zion High School has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Thursday.
A statement from the
Mount Zion Community Unit School District say efforts are underway with the Macon County Health Department to identify and monitor anyone recently in contact with the individual.
Anyone found to be within 6 feet of a COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes or longer will be notified and placed in quarantine for 14 days, according to a Thursday post from district Superintendent Travis Roundcount.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,059 new confirmed COVID cases among 72,491 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.2 percent as 32 more virus-related deaths were reported.
In a news release pointing out that “the safest way to celebrate is to stay home,” IDPH said trick-or-treaters this year should only travel with other members of their household.
Both trick-or-treaters and those passing out candy must wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance at all times. That means the latter group should consider leaving the candy outside.
“IDPH recognizes that some who will choose to gather together anyway, and instead of denying that reality, we are issuing guidance and recommendations for safer ways to celebrate together in person,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Remember, we know what our best tools are: wearing our masks, keeping our distance, limiting event sizes, washing your hands, and looking out for public health and each other.”
As for costumes, people will need to add proper face coverings to their getups. A Halloween mask usually doesn’t fit that bill, according to the release. If it’s impossible to breathe with both a cloth and costume mask on, trick-or-treaters must discard the latter one. And people should not eat the candy they collect without washing their hands, the release said.
One alternative that health officials suggested was setting up tables with spaced-out candy, so trick-or-treaters can do a lap while maintaining 6 feet of distance, perhaps with reserved time slots.
The release also issued a reminder that haunted houses are prohibited under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s phase four reopening plan, but one-way haunted forests or walks are doable as long as 6-foot distance is maintained.
Adult or bar parties have to follow the limit of 50 people or under 50% of the building’s maximum capacity, whichever is fewer. Hay rides also must not exceed the 50% capacity.
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
