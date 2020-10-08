Mount Zion student tests positive for COVID-19

MOUNT ZION — A student recently at Mount Zion High School has tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Thursday.

A statement from the Mount Zion Community Unit School District say efforts are underway with the Macon County Health Department to identify and monitor anyone recently in contact with the individual.

Anyone found to be within 6 feet of a COVID-19 positive individual for 15 minutes or longer will be notified and placed in quarantine for 14 days, according to a Thursday post from district Superintendent Travis Roundcount.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 3,059 new confirmed COVID cases among 72,491 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.2 percent as 32 more virus-related deaths were reported.

