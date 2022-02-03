Mount Zion woman begs boyfriend not to leave and gets elbowed in face, police report

MOUNT ZION — Begging her 56-year-old live-in boyfriend not to walk out on her, police said a Mount Zion woman was rewarded with having both his elbows jabbed into her face.

The man was also accused of using a “hammer fist” to knock away her left hand as she was hugging him and “asking him not to leave her,” said a sworn affidavit from the Mount Zion Police Department.

The man then walked out of the 56-year-old woman’s home in the 400 block of Spitler Park Plaza Drive and police who saw her afterwards said she showed injuries “consistent with being elbowed and punched.”

The affidavit said the woman was attacked Jan. 1 and police found and arrested the man on Jan. 4. He was booked on a preliminary charge of domestic battery; police noted he had a previous arrest for domestic battery from 2018 that was “pled down” to a charge of battery.

The man was released from the Macon County Jail after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000; prosecutors had wanted bail set at $10,000. His bail conditions order him to stay away from the woman and her home.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

