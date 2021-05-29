Mowing to cause lane closure on 22nd Street

DECATUR — Mowing crews will be working on the hillsides of the underpass in the 1900 to 2000 block of 22nd Street on Tuesday.

This will close the outside southbound lane from approximately 7:30 to 11 a.m. and the outside northbound lane from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Arrow board, signs and cones will be on site to direct traffic.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.