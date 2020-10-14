Multiple agencies respond to Wednesday field fire near Cerro Gordo

CERRO GORDO — The cause of a field fire that spanned nearly 500 acres Wednesday evening is under investigation, according to officials with the Cerro Gordo Fire Protection District.

Assistant Chief Butch Gilderbrand said crews were called to the area of the fire around 4:25 p.m. The fire spanned from Fitzgerald Road to Ridge Road, burning up cut bean, cut corn and standing corn fields, Gilderbrand said.

The assistant chief estimated the length of the fire to have covered nearly 500 acres or around 2 miles, but was stopped before reaching a nearby residence and a shed. He also estimated that 10 or more agencies assisted.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officials say multiple agencies were called to the scene, including four Cerro Gordo fire trucks. Fire crews were seen leaving near the corner of South East County Line Road and East 300 North Road around 6:45 p.m.

PHOTOS: Firefighters called to grass fire along Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.