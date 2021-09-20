Multiple arrests made in Decatur murder case, police announce

DECATUR — Police on Monday announced multiple arrests in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old male and a 17-year-old female in Decatur early Sunday that inflicted fatal injuries to the girl.

Detective Sgt. Chris Copeland said Quantarius S. Beasley and Drelyn M. O’Neal, both aged 20 of Decatur, were arrested on preliminary charges of first degree murder.

Beasley was located by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Decatur detectives in the 1800 block of North Monroe Street just after 4 p.m. Sunday, Copeland added. He said O’Neal was arrested Monday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals and detectives at an apartment in the 1700 block of South Country Club Road.

Police also made additional murder arrests in the case Monday: Celeste B. Bowman, 19, of Oakley, and a 16-year-old girl were both taken into custody. Copeland said the girl is being housed at the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center while Bowman is incarcerated with the other suspects in the Macon County Jail.

“An additional arrest warrant was issued for Bryan C. McGee, 21, for first degree murder in reference to this incident,” said Copeland. “McGee is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Patrol officers found the 17-year-old gunshot victims in a parked car around 3:23 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street after responding to reports of gunfire.

Both victims had been shot in the head and were airlifted to Springfield hospitals, where the girl later died.

Copeland said the male victim’s injuries remain life-threatening.

Witnesses were quoted as telling police that the shooting suspects had been in a vehicle that drove past where the victims were parked before someone opened fire.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

