DECATUR — With surveillance tape showing the Decatur man that Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett is accused of shooting to death was in fact the aggressor in their fatal encounter, prosecutors were willing to do a deal with the defendant.

He had been due to face a bench trial on murder charges Thursday but instead took a plea bargain and was sentenced to a total of 12 years after admitting a charge of possession of a gun by a street gang member.

Wright-Jarrett, 19, actually got 10 years on that charge but had another two years added on after also admitting an earlier unrelated offense of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith ordered the two sentences to run consecutively, adding up to 12 years to be served at 50%. The judge said Wright-Jarrett had been involved in the fatal shooting on June 5 while out on bond for the weapon offense.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said Wright-Jarrett had been confronted by 20-year-old Sadarius D. Givens in a public housing complex in the 300 block of East Center Street. Givens, who was armed and was with an alleged armed accomplice, Diontae L. Beacham, 23, was seen getting into a heated dispute with the defendant.

“Wright-Jarrett appears to fire his weapon at Givens who is acting aggressively and who has been pointing his weapon,” said the affidavit.

“Givens is observed falling to the ground. Wright-Jarrett and Beacham appear to then continue firing their respective weapons in the direction of each other.”

A male juvenile also involved in the confrontation had been shot four times but survived his wounds, according to the affidavit.

Griffith, who had viewed the video surveillance himself, said there had been several conferences between the office of the state’s attorney and Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, to hammer out a deal on the charges.

“This plea arrangement was reached as a result of extensive negotiations,” the judge added. “Including looking at the incident in the second case where the defendant was charged with first degree murder and the videotape appeared to show that the deceased may have been the aggressor.”

Sanders described that as a “fair statement” of the facts and Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Shaw agreed it was “arguably” the case. Shaw had described Wright-Jarrett as a member of a Decatur street gang called “Guwop.”

Beacham is pleading not guilty to two charges of attempted murder, two charges of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and a further count of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

He is due in court May 23 for a pretrial hearing and remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at more than $1 million.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson