Murder charges dropped against Decatur man

DECATUR — A Decatur man has been cut loose from a murder charge he said he was innocent of after prosecutors decided their case against him wasn’t strong enough.

The case of Brandon D. Pugh, 41, was called Sept. 29 in Macon County Circuit Court where it was announced that murder charges were being dismissed “without prejudice.”

That’s legal language leaving prosecutors the option of refiling them if the circumstances surrounding the case change.

“And that can be anything you imagine: we can look for new evidence, we can wait for people to elaborate perhaps on information they’ve already given, or we do some more forensic testing,” said Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter.

“It just really depends on the individual case, but all those things are part of the possibilities there.”

According to a sworn Decatur police affidavit Pugh was identified by detectives as the chief suspect in the Nov. 1, 2020, killing of Trevoris J. Wells, 34, who was cut down in a hail of bullets and shot eight times.

Police developed information that Wells was killed after confronting Pugh about bullet damage caused to a white Lincoln Town Car which Wells had recently purchased. Wells believed Pugh had been responsible for the gunfire.

The affidavit signed by Detective Barry Hitchens said the car had been raked with bullets earlier that day: a Decatur man had been a passenger in the vehicle and was seriously wounded.

Witnesses are quoted as telling Hitchens that Wells wasn’t driving the vehicle at the time and had become enraged when he found out what had happened. However, police said they were told he was not upset over someone being shot, but angry because the car “he was very particular about” was now defaced by bullet holes.

The affidavit said he exchanged angry and threatening text messages with Pugh and set out to confront him after threatening to kill him. Pugh is quoted as denying to Wells he had been involved in the earlier shooting and warning him not to come to his home seeking revenge.

Police have cell phone tracking data and some distant surveillance evidence to support their case accusing Pugh of Wells’s murder, but the affidavit quotes no direct witness or forensic evidence implicating him.

Rueter said his office had been ready to proceed to trial but changed its mind after more reviews of the available evidence.

“When we got into the weeds of the discovery process and looked at the likelihood of a successful outcome at the end of a trial, we just made the decision that it was not a case at this time where we could obtain what we felt was a responsible resolution,” Rueter added.

“Legally, you only get one bite of the apple and so we decided discretion would be the better part of valor, and we’ll wait and see what else develops.”

Attempts to contact Pugh for comment for this story were not successful.

One final irony in the case is that it turns out Wells may have met his death seeking to confront the wrong person. Macon County Circuit Court records show Decatur man Dale L. Fleming was charged in connection with the shooting that seriously wounded the passenger in the Lincoln car.

Fleming, 30, appeared in court in June of 2021 and took a plea deal that saw a charge of attempted murder dropped while he admitted to the aggravated discharge of a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.