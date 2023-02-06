DECATUR — Phillip J. Gehrken doesn’t dispute the fact that he pointed his gun in the face of Kevin Cooper and pulled the trigger — and kept pulling it — until the gun had fired five times and Cooper was dead.

But the issue for Macon County Circuit Court jurors is to decide whether Gehrken’s claims of self-defense are justified in the killing of the 51-year-old victim. His murder trial got underway Monday and is expected to last three days.

And, in a highly unusual circumstance, the jurors won’t just have the words of the prosecution and defense to consider: Gehrken, 54, turned on his cell phone’s camera and taped his confrontation with Cooper, capturing sound and video. Jurors will be shown the video as part of the evidence.

Gehrken, who lives in Forsyth, is pleading not guilty to three alternate counts of murder in a case that dates to the evening of July 11, 2021, on a rural business property in Argenta owned by the defendant.

Sworn affidavits from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office about the case have confirmed the two men had been involved in a series of disputes, apparently involving money and other issues.

The prosecution, presented by Assistant State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe, insists that nothing Cooper did justified him being shot dead at almost point-blank range by the defendant.

And stripped of any justification, Tighe told the jurors the facts of the case were cold and clear: “A man named Kevin Cooper was shot to death and the defendant, Phillip Gehrken, was the one who shot him.”

Defense attorney Monroe McWard aims to convince the jurors that Cooper was the aggressor here. He told them how they will hear that Cooper has previous convictions for violent crimes and witnesses will tell them they had learned to fear his violence.

McWard said Cooper, trained in martial arts, was also armed with box cutters on the day he was killed and was climbing up onto an excavator Gehrken was operating to attack him when he was shot.

McWard said Cooper had battered Gehrken on previous occasions, knocking several of his teeth out. He said their dispute on the day of the shooting quickly turned into a vicious confrontation: “...The argument escalates to the point where Mr. Gehrken is threatened both to his life and his physical person…Mr. Cooper says he is going to come in and knock the rest of his teeth out,” Monroe told the jurors.

“… We expect that under these circumstances, Phillip Gehrken did nothing more than a reasonable person would have done… he defended himself.”

The trial continues.

Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review Joseph A. Williams William A. Hosea Randolph Hayes Byron D. Theus Jetrevius O. Jarrett Phillip Gehrken Emmanuel White Aaron L. Hand