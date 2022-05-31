 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mystery bullet hits and wounds Decatur woman, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur 29-year-old woman standing and talking with others in the parking lot outside of her apartment building was grazed and wounded by a bullet Monday evening.

Decatur police Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the shooting was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 2400 block of Country Trail, close to the Decatur Memorial Hospital campus.

“She had some grazing wounds to her right shoulder and I understand she got treated and released from hospital,” said Carroll.

He said the woman claims to have no idea who shot her or even where the bullet came from. “She said ‘I am just standing there talking to people and all of a sudden my shoulder hurts, and I realize I have been shot,’” he added.

The detective said other people told police they heard several shots and the sounds of cars taking off. Carroll urged anyone with information to call police directly at (217) 424-2734 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Tags

