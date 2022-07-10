Mystery surrounds the shooting, wounding of dancing Decatur woman

DECATUR — Police are trying to figure out how a dancing Decatur woman came to be shot in the leg.

The incident happened early Saturday. Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at 7 a.m. after the 26-year-old victim was dropped off there.

Earles said she had suffered a “through and through” wound to her left thigh, but her version of how that happened varied as she was questioned.

“She said she was in a car driving around Decatur and was sitting in the front passenger seat looking at her phone, not paying attention,” said Earles. “She said she heard three or four gunshots and realized she was bleeding from her leg, and then her friend dropped her off at the hospital.”

Reviewing the circumstances and the position of the wound, investigating officers had doubts about that version of events and questioned the woman again.

“She then claimed she was dancing when she was shot, and had one leg in the front of the car,” Earles added.

Speaking Sunday, he said this version of what happened also raised questions, and police inquiries were continuing.