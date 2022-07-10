Mystery surrounds the shooting, wounding of dancing Decatur woman

DECATUR — Police are trying to figure out how a dancing Decatur woman came to be
shot in the leg.
The incident happened early Saturday. Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said officers were dispatched to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital at 7 a.m. after the 26-year-old
victim was dropped off there.
Earles said she had suffered a “through and through”
wound to her left thigh, but her version of how that happened varied as she was questioned.
“She said she was in a car driving around Decatur and was sitting in the front passenger seat looking at her phone, not paying attention,” said Earles. “She said she heard three or four gunshots and realized she was bleeding from her leg, and then her friend dropped her off at the hospital.”
Reviewing the circumstances and the position of the wound, investigating officers had doubts about that version of events and questioned the woman again.
“She then claimed she was dancing when she was shot, and had one leg in the front of the car,” Earles added.
Speaking Sunday, he said this version of what happened also raised questions, and police inquiries were continuing.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
Joseph A. Williams faces preliminary charges of aggravated resisting a peace officer, obstruction of justice, possession of machine gun and weapon by a felon, aggravated discharge of a weapon and unlawful use of weapon, and attempted murder of a peace officer in connection with the shooting of a Decatur police officer on Jan. 8, 2022.
READ MORE
William A. Hosea
William A. Hosea faces preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm and endangering the life of a child in connection with the Jan. 6 shooting of a 3-year-old child.
READ MORE
Randolph Hayes
Randolph Hayes is pleading not guilty to a charge of burglary. Prosecutors allege he stole a landline phone and then tried to sell it back to the victim. He was on parole at the time after having been convicted of an earlier burglary offense.
TONY REID
Byron D. Theus
Byron D. Theus Jr. is pleading not guilty to multiple counts of home invasion,
armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping in connection with a home invasion the night of Nov. 20, 2018. READ MORE
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Jetrevius O. Jarrett has been arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal Christmas Eve shooting of Efrem O. Jones.
READ MORE
Phillip Gehrken
Phillip J. Gehrken, 52, of Forsyth has pleaded not guilty to three alternate counts of first degree murder stemming from the July 11 fatal shooting of 51-year-old victim Kevin Cooper.
READ THE STORY HERE.
Emmanuel White
Emmanuel White, 18, is charged in Moultrie County with two counts of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a stolen/converted motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and defacing identification marks on a firearm.
READ THE STORY
Defendant was sentenced to 36 months probation in November after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen firearm in a plea deal that saw all other charges dismissed. He was also sentenced to 149 days in jail with credit for 149 days already served.
Aaron L. Hand
Aaron L. Hand, 33, was sentenced to 14 years in prison Jan. 20 after pleading guilty to a charge of committing aggravated kidnapping while armed with a knife. The case dates to Jan. 13, 2021, when Hand, a registered sex predator, tried to abduct a female customer of the Macon gas station where he was then working.
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!