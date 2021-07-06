Naked Decatur woman wants to swim and party before police intervene

DECATUR — A naked 51-year-old Decatur woman who tried to gatecrash a neighbor’s backyard pool party was arrested Sunday after she kept taking her clothes off and struggled with police, a sworn affidavit said.

Police said they were called to the 1100 block of West Marietta Street at 4:50 p.m. to be told by local residents they wanted the woman arrested as her “behavior in front of children was alarming and disturbing.”

Patrol Officer Curtis Kirk said a 21-year-old woman with the pool in her yard said the naked woman was determined to get into the water. “(The pool owner) advised she was verbal with her and came onto her property stating she would beat them up,” Kirk added. He said the pool owner was concerned because her “toddler cousin” was present while these exchanges were taking place.

Kirk said he spoke to the woman who told him she was naked because she was “free” but she did not seem mentally disturbed, correctly answering questions such as naming the current president and identifying where she was. Police tried to contact a Heritage Behavioral Health Center crisis worker to respond and help, but none were available.

The woman then agreed to go voluntarily and be checked out at hospital and put on some clothes before changing her mind, taking her clothes off again and announcing she was going to attend a block party on the street.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kirk said she then set off toward an area with an inflatable bounce house and where music could be heard playing. The officer said he feared children were bound to be present and police moved to intercept the bare female before she could get there.

“(She) said she was going to do what she wanted to do,” Kirk said. “Officers stood in her path to stop her and told her numerous times to stop. She did not, so she was grabbed by the wrist and told again to stop.”

Kirk said this prompted the woman to grab and twist at an officer’s little finger to try and break away and she continued to struggle as she was secured in handcuffs and taken away.

The woman was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting and obstructing and disorderly conduct. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed she was free after posting $200 bond on bail of $2,000; prosecutors had asked for bail of $10,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state's attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.