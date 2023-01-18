 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Narcan training sessions offered to Central Illinois businesses

DECATUR — Crossing Healthcare is offering free Narcan training classes for businesses, including employees and volunteers.

Businesses and organizations can schedule for 30- or 60-minute sessions.

Topics will include how to recognize the signs of an overdose, what is Narcan nasal spray, and how to administer it. Participants will receive a box of the product.

To schedule a training session, contact Bethany Gotts at bgotts@crossinghealthcare.org or call 217-877-9117. ext. 1144.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

