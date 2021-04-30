 Skip to main content
National Guard to hold COVID vaccination clinic in Decatur
National Guard to hold COVID vaccination clinic in Decatur

An advisory panel to the CDC is recommending the U.S. resume its use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine after it got pulled over safety concerns.Some new information from Friday's review: there are 15 known cases of blood clots out of the nearly eight million who've received this shot. Three people have died.All of these very rare cases, known as TTS, were found in women most of whom are between 18 and 49 years old. Symptoms are said to occur typically one to two weeks after vaccination. Dr. Tom Shimabukuro of the CDC: "So to sum up, TTS is rare but clinically serious and potentially life threatening adverse event that has been observed in association with the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine."

DECATUR — The Illinois National Guard will be conducting a mass vaccination clinic on Friday, May 7, in Decatur.

The event, during which the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered, will be open to all Illinois residents who are age 18 and older. Up to 600 doses will be given.

The clinic will go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur.

Eligible persons can visit https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/ to schedule an appointment.

