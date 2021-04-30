National Guard to hold COVID vaccination clinic in Decatur

DECATUR — The Illinois National Guard will be conducting a mass vaccination clinic on Friday, May 7, in Decatur.

The event, during which the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be administered, will be open to all Illinois residents who are age 18 and older. Up to 600 doses will be given.

The clinic will go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur.

Eligible persons can visit https://events.juvare.com/IL-IDPH/ to schedule an appointment.

