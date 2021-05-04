National retailers adding walk-in COVID vaccinations

Opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, in some cases without an appointment, continue to increase across the state.
Walgreens has announced it will start allowing people to walk in, without appointments, to get COVID-19 vaccines at its Illinois stores on Wednesday, and Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Illinois have already begun taking walk-ins.
Walgreens, which has the largest pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination program in Illinois, will also allow people to make appointments, if they’d prefer, including same-day appointments.
Walgreens is encouraging those interested in walk-in vaccinations to call their local stores ahead of time to make sure they have enough supply for walk-ins on any given day, spokeswoman Kris Lathan said.
Walgreens also is teaming up with the Gateway Community Center, 1145 E. Cantrell St. in Decatur, to two hold two clinics this week.
The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 6 and 7. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered and those who receive the first dose at the clinic can receive their second dose there in two weeks or at any Walgreens.
The clinic is in cooperation with Richland Community College and Southside Improvement Association. Appointments are preferred. Register through the Walgreens appointment scheduler, online at wagsoutreach.com/ss/GAT580625.
Walk-ins will be available, but are not guaranteed as scheduled appointments will be honored ahead of walk-ins.
You must be 16 or older to receive the vaccine and if you are younger than 18, a parent or guardian must be present.
The additional sites come as Macon County continues to push to get its vaccination numbers up. As of Monday, 28.36% of Macon County was fully vaccinated, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health website. Statewide, the number is 32.54%.
On Tuesday, Macon County health officials reported 12 newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. To date, there have been 10,589 positive cases in the county. Of those, 402 remain in isolation, 11 are hospitalized and 190 have died. The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 2,211 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 19 additional deaths.
Walmart and Sam’s Club have already started offering walk-in vaccines at all of their 175 pharmacies in Illinois, and those across the country, as supply allows, the company said Tuesday. People may also still schedule appointments if they’d prefer.
People do not need to be Sam’s Club members to receive vaccines at Sam’s Club stores.