National retailers adding walk-in COVID vaccinations

Opportunities to get vaccinated against COVID-19, in some cases without an appointment, continue to increase across the state.

Walgreens has announced it will start allowing people to walk in, without appointments, to get COVID-19 vaccines at its Illinois stores on Wednesday, and Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Illinois have already begun taking walk-ins.

Walgreens, which has the largest pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination program in Illinois, will also allow people to make appointments, if they’d prefer, including same-day appointments.

Walgreens is encouraging those interested in walk-in vaccinations to call their local stores ahead of time to make sure they have enough supply for walk-ins on any given day, spokeswoman Kris Lathan said.

Walgreens also is teaming up with the Gateway Community Center, 1145 E. Cantrell St. in Decatur, to two hold two clinics this week.

The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 6 and 7. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered and those who receive the first dose at the clinic can receive their second dose there in two weeks or at any Walgreens.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}