DECATUR — A Decatur woman is accused of attacking her neighbor with a hammer, throwing boiling water at her and also using the hammer to break off another neighbor’s security camera and steal it.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said the camera was still working, however, allowing the neighbors to see and talk to the 54-year-old suspect — Michelle A. Jones — as she moved around with the camera inside her own home.

“(The camera owner) stated her aunt started talking through the camera at Michelle informing her that they could see inside her house via the camera and they had called the police,” said the affidavit.

“(The camera owner) stated Michelle picks up the camera and takes it to the bathroom where she attempts to flush it down the toilet. After several attempts to flush the camera, Michelle takes the camera to another room where you can see her hit it with what appears to be a hammer and the camera goes offline.”

The affidavits said the camera incident happened on the evening of April 8 in the 1900 block of North College Street, the same date and time the assault with the hammer and boiling water is alleged to have taken place.

Another neighbor, a 30-year-old woman, is quoted as telling police Jones had swung at her with the claw-end of the hammer, catching her left bicep, while she stood outside talking with other neighbors in the street. The 30-year-old neighbor said she managed to wrestle the hammer away from Jones, who then retreated back into her own house, but not for long.

"(She) said Michelle approached them with a pot of boiling water and a large ‘butcher’ knife,” said the affidavit. “(She) said Michelle proceeded to toss the boiling water in their direction, almost striking her… She said while Michelle was armed with the knife she aggressively approached her causing her to retreat toward the street as she believed she was going to be battered.”

Jones is quoted as telling police she admitted making the attacks with the hammer and boiling water but claimed she was subject to bullying from her neighbors who constantly damage her property. The affidavit further quotes her as saying “she was going to kill them because of the constant harassment/issues…”

Jones was arrested and is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court on April 26 for a preliminary hearing on charges ranging from aggravated battery and aggravated assault to theft and criminal damage and criminal trespass.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the defendant remained in custody with bail set at $20,000, requiring her to post a bond of $2,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had asked for bail of $50,000. If she does make bail, she is ordered to stay away from her neighbors.

The police affidavits list six previous reports involving Jones, ranging from battery to criminal trespass to criminal damage and theft, all occurring in the 1900 block of North College Street.

