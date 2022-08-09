Nelson Park boat ramp gas pumps to close until Labor Day

DECATUR — Sale of gas at the Lake Decatur Office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps will temporarily stop starting Monday, Aug. 15, due to a labor shortage.
Gas sales will resume for Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3, and will end for the season on Monday, Sept. 5.
Boat gas sales will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 through 5.
For more information, contact the Watershed and Lake Manager at 217-424-2834, or the Lake Office at 217-424-2837.
