Nelson Park boat ramp gas pumps to close until Labor Day

DECATUR — Sale of gas at the Lake Decatur Office next to the Nelson Park boat ramps will temporarily stop starting Monday, Aug. 15, due to a labor shortage.

Gas sales will resume for Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3, and will end for the season on Monday, Sept. 5.

Macon County Conservation District award nearly $3M in grant funds

Boat gas sales will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 3 through 5.

For more information, contact the Watershed and Lake Manager at 217-424-2834, or the Lake Office at 217-424-2837.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

