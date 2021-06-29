Neoga man found guilty of speeding in fatal high speed crash

SHELBYVILLE — Briar True of Neoga was found guilty of speeding in a Shelby County Circuit Court bench trial stemming from his having hit and killed an 84-year-old pedestrian while traveling at a speed estimated between 82 and 98 mph.

True, 26, was convicted June 16 by Judge Martin Siemer. Free on bail, True faces maximum penalties of up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. As sentencing date hasn't been set.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. on June 4, 2020, on Illinois Route 16 near the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Visitors Center. The posted speed limit in that zone in 45 mph.

State Police said Sidney K. Manning was struck and killed by the westbound vehicle while crossing the road to gain access to a Lake Shelbyville walking path near his home.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said True had first been booked on preliminary charges of driving under the influence after cannabis was detected in his blood. But Kroncke said she had no choice but to dismiss that count as the level of cannabis turned out to be far below the minimum necessary for a DUI prosecution.

“And for a charge of reckless homicide or reckless driving, speed alone is insufficient for that charge; that’s what the case law in Illinois says,” Kroncke added. “But it was just a horrible incident.”

The collision was investigated by the State Police which used what Kroncke described as “complicated crash reconstruction variables and methodology” to understand how the incident unfolded. Brian Scott and Steve Coady, crash reconstruction experts, testified at True’s trial.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.