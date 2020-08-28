Neoga woman dies in car-tractor crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEOGA — A woman died when her car collided with the back of a tractor near Neoga Friday morning.

Hannah M. Watson-Reano, 27, of Neoga was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place about 8:45 a.m., according to a news release from Illinois State Police.

The release said Watson-Reano and the tractor, a Cotton Wood Township vehicle sweeping the shoulder, were both eastbound on Cumberland County Road 1200N near County Road 900E, just east of Neoga.

Watson-Reano failed to slow and her car struck the rear of the tractor, according to the release.

It also said the tractor driver, Gary W. Jones, 69, of Lerna was taken to an unspecified local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident is still under investigation, according to the release.

