New COVID cases in Macon County continue decline

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department announced on Thursday eight positive cases of COVID-19.

The health department said the latest cases bring the county's total to 10,976 since the pandemic began last year.

Of those, 191 are in home isolation, nine are hospitalized and 203 have died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 674 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 24 additional deaths.

In addition, more than 67% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and nearly 51% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

