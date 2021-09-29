 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New COVID data for Macon County released
alert
COVID | LOCAL

New COVID data for Macon County released

  • 0

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut life expectancy by the largest amount since World War Two, according to a new study. The study, published by Oxford University, claims that life expectancy fell by more than six months compared with 2019. 22 out of the 29 countries analyzed saw a reduction in life expectancy in comparison to previous years. "The fact that our results highlight such a large impact that is directly attributable to COVID-19 shows how devastating a shock it has been for many countries," Dr. Ridhi Kashyap. Overall, men saw a greater drop in life expectancy in most countries in comparison to women. The largest decline was seen in American men, who saw their life expectancy fall by 2.2 years relative to 2019. Men saw a reduction of over a year in 15 countries in comparison to women in 11 countries. COVID-19 wiped out the progress on mortality that the world had made in the previous 5.6 years.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,813 since the start of the pandemic.

COVID Graphic

As of Tuesday, there is a total of 241 deaths in Macon County and 17 residents were hospitalized.

County health educator Krystle Temple said a more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

Watch now: Decatur school board talks ongoing bus issues

The county health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at one location this week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at Lucy Loft Sista Strut, 1165 University Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Individuals who are given the first dose must return to the health department on Thursday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.

Bring an insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.

If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the executive branch overreaching?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News