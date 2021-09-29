New COVID data for Macon County released

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 51 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 14,813 since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, there is a total of 241 deaths in Macon County and 17 residents were hospitalized.

County health educator Krystle Temple said a more detailed breakdown of positive cases and deaths is released on Fridays.

The county health department will also be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at one location this week in Decatur.

The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those 12 and older at Lucy Loft Sista Strut, 1165 University Ave., from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Individuals who are given the first dose must return to the health department on Thursday, Oct. 27, to receive a second dose.

Herald & Review holding COVID roundtable with health care professionals The Herald & Review is bringing together Central Illinois health care professionals for a lunchtime roundtable discussion on COVID-19.

Bring an insurance card and photo ID if possible. Minors must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.

Recommended for you…

If someone other than a parent of legal guardian is planning to bring a child, the permission/proxy form will need to be filled out and signed beforehand.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.