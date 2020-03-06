New details released about owner of plane that crashed in Lincoln, killing 3



VIDEO: Interstate 55 reopens to traffic following plane crash in Lincoln Authorities are trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash onto Interstate 55 Tuesday morning, leaving three people dead. The accident snarled traffic for hours on the west side of Lincoln.

BLOOMINGTON — A plane involved in a fatal crash earlier this week was owned by Synergy Flight Center LLC of Bloomington, the company confirmed Friday afternoon.

The Cessna 172 Skyhawk, carrying Synergy chief flight instructor Mitch Janssen and two passengers, crashed Tuesday morning onto a southbound lane of Interstate 55 just west of Lincoln. The plane was destroyed on impact and all three men perished.

Illinois State Police previously confirmed the flight had originated in Bloomington.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident. No vehicles on the ground were involved.

“Mitch was an extremely gifted pilot and an outstanding young man," said Synergy CEO Andrew Dustman. "He was a positive influence in the aviation community with his professionalism, dedication, and generosity. His love of aviation was an inspiration to all; he will be greatly missed.”

