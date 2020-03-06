New details released about owner of plane that crashed in Lincoln, killing 3

BLOOMINGTON — A plane involved in a fatal crash earlier this week was owned by Synergy Flight Center LLC of Bloomington, the company confirmed Friday afternoon.
The Cessna 172 Skyhawk, carrying Synergy chief flight instructor Mitch Janssen and two passengers, crashed Tuesday morning onto a southbound lane of Interstate 55 just west of Lincoln. The plane was destroyed on impact and all three men perished.
Illinois State Police previously confirmed the flight had originated in Bloomington.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the accident. No vehicles on the ground were involved.
“Mitch was an extremely gifted pilot and an outstanding young man," said Synergy CEO Andrew Dustman. "He was a positive influence in the aviation community with his professionalism, dedication, and generosity. His love of aviation was an inspiration to all; he will be greatly missed.”
You have free articles remaining.
Authorities previously identified the victims as Janssen, 22, of Princeville; Matthew Hanson, 33, of Colorado; and Kevin Chapman, 30, of Urbana. Hanson and Chapman worked for different offices of the same environmental firm.
The four-seat, single-engine Cessna 172 crashed near where the highway crosses state routes 10 and 121, at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday.
Janssen's Facebook page identifies him as a pilot for Air Wisconsin and as a flight instructor for Synergy, which offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near the Bloomington airport.
Chapman was an ecologist with Shoener Environmental Inc., which has an office in Champaign. He earned his master’s degree from Utah State University in 2016, working as a graduate student researcher in the Fish Ecology Lab and studying ecology and watershed sciences.
Hanson was from Wisconsin but more recently lived in Fort Collins, Colo. His obituary listed degrees in biology and environmental science, and he wrote his thesis on bald eagles in the Everglades. His friends referred to him as a "bird nerd."
COLLECTION: Coverage of Lincoln plane crash
Reporter Sierra Henry talks about developing stories from The Pantagraph ...
The airplane involved in the crash that left three dead in Lincoln Tuesday has been identified as a single-engine Cessna 172.
Wendy Coit-Remington, manager of the Dunkin location on Woodlawn Road in Lincoln, discusses the plane crash on Interstate 55 on Tuesday.
The manager of a business near the site of Tuesday's plane crash in Lincoln said they initially thought the incident was a farmer working in fields.
Pantagraph staff give update on plane crash after speaking with local businesses and Fire Chief Chris Buse, with the Lincoln Rural Fire Protec…
Firefighters respond to an airplane crash on I-55 near Lincoln
The plane crash that killed three in Lincoln Tuesday occurred about six miles from the site of an emergency landing two years ago.
Authorities are trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash onto Interstate 55 Tuesday morning, leaving three people dead. The accident snarled traffic for hours on the west side of Lincoln.
Federal authorities are examining wreckage and records to determine why a small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead.
Interstate 55 southbound lanes opened to through traffic March 3 afternoon after several hours of investigating a small plane crash that kille…
Three people were killed Tuesday when a small plane crashed into Interstate 55 near Lincoln. Here's what we know so far about the incident:
Federal authorities are examining wreckage and records to determine why a small plane crashed and burst into flames Tuesday morning on Interstate 55 on the edge of Lincoln, leaving three people dead.
Central Illinois has seen its share of plane crashes