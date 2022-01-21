 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Macon County COVID data released

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike gave an update on COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. See the full news conference here.

DECATUR — Macon County Health Department reported five COVID-related deaths on Friday.

The deaths included one man in his 60s, one man in his 80s, and two men and one woman in their 90s. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 296 COVID-related deaths.

Macon County statistics as of Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.

The daily statistics also included 443 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Friday.

As of Thursday, 49 county residents with COVID were hospitalized. Of those, 19 are vaccinated, 30 are unvaccinated.

The state on Friday also reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including an increase of 746 deaths since Jan. 14.

