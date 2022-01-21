New Macon County COVID data released

The deaths included one man in his 60s, one man in his 80s, and two men and one woman in their 90s. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has reported 296 COVID-related deaths.

The daily statistics also included 443 new cases of COVID-19 in Macon County on Friday.

As of Thursday, 49 county residents with COVID were hospitalized. Of those, 19 are vaccinated, 30 are unvaccinated.

The state on Friday also reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including an increase of 746 deaths since Jan. 14.

