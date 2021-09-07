 Skip to main content
New Macon County COVID data released

For months, $300 a week in federal benefits made a difference for unemployed Americans during the pandemic.

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department reported 75 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The new cases bring the county's total to 13,535 since the pandemic began, with 219 total deaths and 28 people currently hospitalized. Demographic numbers are released only on Fridays.

COVID-19 graphic

As of noon Tuesday, Illinois had logged 1,550,375 total cases since the pandemic began, with 24,133 confirmed deaths.

The next vaccine clinic is scheduled 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at the Macon County Health Department, 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur.

The two-shot Pfizer vaccine will be distributed. Bring an ID and/or a copy of your insurance card. If you cannot print out the vaccination form available at maconcountyhealth.org ahead of time, forms will be available on site.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

